Cow stuck in ditch at Horsham nature reserve

The cow - one of Horsham District Council’s herd of British White cattle - got itself into Boldings Brook at Warnham Local Nature Reserve and was unable to climb out.

Council countryside and ecology manager Jake Everitt was doing a final evening livestock check when he discovered the animal’s plight on Thursday night.

He summoned reinforcement from countryside colleagues Samuel Giacomelli and Pete Crawford and the team then turned to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for help.

Fire crews helped to rescue a cow at Warnham Local Nature Reserve

Their technical unit arrived quickly on the scene along with a team from Horsham Fire Station. Two fire officers entered the brook in dry-suits, trying to persuade the animal out.