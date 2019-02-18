Councils need your help to design new Littlehampton youth centre

Plans are afoot for a new Littlehampton youth centre – but councillors need residents’ help to decide how current facilities can be improved.

Littlehampton Town Council and Arun District Council are preparing to replace the existing Keystone Centre, in Eldon Way, Wick.

In its place is set to be a brand-new centre, with the community helping to shape how the current provision can be upgraded.

A trio of drop-in events are being held this week –but residents can still share their views until next month.

Speaking about the initiative, chairman of the town council’s property and personnel committee Tracey Baker said: “The partnership between the two councils aims to improve facilities by providing a modern and versatile space, with an enhanced outdoor recreation area.

“The proposed location is almost opposite the existing centre. We want the new space to be available to the whole community.”

A session with students at Littlehampton Academy took place earlier this month, with a ‘wealth of ideas’ shared, the town council said.

Councillor Ian Buckland, chairman of the community resources committee, called on residents to get in touch with their ideas.

He said: “We are very pleased that our young people and residents will be closely involved from the very start of this project.

“I urge people to visit our website and share their views by completing the online survey at www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/keystone

“You have until Friday, March 8 to do so. An update will be available in April on the Littlehampton Town Council website.”

Councillor Mike Northeast said the initiative signalled ‘very exciting times’ for the Keystone Centre.

He added: “It is something the management committee have been pursuing for years.

“The present building is in desperate need of repair and modernisation, so hopefully the proposed new build will deliver a youth facility that is much needed and that the whole community can be proud of.”

The sessions will taken place at the existing centre on Tuesday (February 19) between 6pm and 9pm, Wednesday (February 20) between 3pm and 6pm and Thursday (February 21) from 10am to midday.