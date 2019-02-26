Council speaks out over ‘idiot parking’ in Southwater

An apology has gone out from officials to residents in Southwater over ‘idiot parking’ in the village.

Villagers were left fuming after drivers left their cars strewn around the neighbourhood, blocking residents’ access and bus routes over the weekend.

Residents accused visitors to Southwater Country Park of ‘parking like idiots’ and ignoring no parking signs in the village.

But Horsham District Council has now said sorry for the chaos. A spokeswoman said: “The council apologises for any inconvenience caused by parking difficulties at Southwater Country Park over the half term week.

“Countryside wardens became aware of the problems and put out parking cones to prevent visitors parking on residential roads and continued to monitor the situation throughout the week.

“Unfortunately, ground conditions were such that extra parking areas could not be opened for users.”

The council says that extra parking and staff will be on hand to alleviate any future problems in the upcoming school Easter holidays.