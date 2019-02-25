Could Horsham become the next esport hotspot?

Horsham could be set to become a new hub for competitive gaming as an entertainment centre looks to expand its offering in the town.

With the video game industry one the fastest growing in the world Horsham may be about to get in on the action following the announcement the Capitol theatre is ‘exploring the possibility’ of hosting more digital events, including esports.

JPCT S13481027x 251113 Horsham. Capitol. -photo by Steve Cobb ENGSUS00120131126104251

Million pound project announced for Horsham’s Capitol theatre

Esports are professional video game competitions where players compete against one another in either teams or as individuals to win prizes.

Speaking to the County Times Nick Mowat, manager at the Capitol, said: “One of the areas we are still exploring we are looking at gaming and digital in the theatre.”

He said hosting esport competitions was one area they were looking at and the centre had also held talks with local organisations to host more digital events in the future.

The idea was one of several put forward by the Capitol and Horsham District Council as both outlined plans to invest more than one million pounds in the centre over the next few years.

The proposals include the possible creation of a new screen, the rejuvenation of the inside of the building and the taking over of the centre’s bar and cafe areas. For more on the plans see our previous story: Million pound project announced for Horsham’s Capitol theatre