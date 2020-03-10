Coronavirus experts called to police custody centre in Sussex

Coronavirus experts have been called in to a police custody centre in Sussex today (Tuesday).

Sussex Police says it is currently working with Public Health England (PHE) after a detainee at the centre in Hammonds Drive, Eastbourne, reported feeling unwell.

This newspaper contacted the force after receiving information it was connected to coronavirus fears.

Responding to our enquiry, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “We are currently working with Public Health England and partners after a detainee at Eastbourne Custody Centre reported feeling unwell.

“We are unable to comment any further at this stage.”

It is understood the custody centre has not been closed.

No further information is available at this time.

According to the latest figures from PHE, 319 people in the UK have positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19. Six people have died.

The latest information, published on Monday (March 9), said there were no confirmed cases in East Sussex but three in West Sussex and eight cases in Brighton and Hove.