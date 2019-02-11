Copthorne care home holds scam awareness event

A care home in Copthorne is inviting the local community to a free event this week to learn more about how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from scams and fraud.

On Wednesday (February 13), from 2-4pm, the Care UK team at Francis Court, on Borers Arms Road, will open its doors for the ‘scam and fraud awareness’ event.

Roy Booth, Care UK customer relations manager and scam champion for National Trading Standards, will be joined by a representative from the Metropolitan Police Service and both will be on hand to deliver an informative session on the wide range of different scams.

The event will also offer expert information on spotting and reporting scams, and protecting yourself or a loved one from them.

After the event there will be a Q&A session, refreshments and an opportunity to meet the team at Francis Court, as well as take a closer look at the care home.

Home manager at Francis Court, Mary Ann Ballesteros, said: “Sharing professional knowledge, insight and experiences on scam prevention can make a real difference to the everyday lives of older people and loved ones who may care for them.

“It’s the first time we’ve held an event on this subject, but we feel it’s very topical and relevant in today’s technological society, and our free advice events always prove to be popular occasions for the local community.

“It’s been estimated that around £10 billion is lost each year in the UK by victims of scams, and older, more vulnerable people are often the target. Age UK reported that 43 percent of older people, almost five million people aged over 65, have been targeted by scammers in the past – with those living with dementia being at particular risk.

“It’s incredibly important to raise awareness of this issue, and we’re delighted to welcome representatives from the National Trading Standards and the Metropolitan Police Service to join us, to provide important and professional guidance in this area. We hope local people will take the opportunity to benefit from their expertise.”

Francis Court provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.