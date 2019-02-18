Controversial Velo South to return in 2020

Cycle event Velo South is set to return in 2020, West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

The 100-mile cycle event across the county was dramatically cancelled at the last minute for 2018 due to anticipated ‘dangerous’ weather conditions – but not before a storm of controversy had formed over its road closure schedule.

Today, organisers CSM Active updated their website to say that the event would return in 2020.

Former executive chairman of CSM Active Jon Ridgeon, had previously said he would not scale down the event and would keep it at 15,000 cyclists or more.

West Sussex County Council, which recieved a backlash from its own councillors over a lack of consultation on the 2018 event, has since confirmed that Velo South will not return in 2019 in order ‘to better understand concerns’.

A county council spokesman said: “We supported Velo South 2018 and it was regrettable that the event had to be cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

“Of course we will in the future consider events of this scale in West Sussex because of the boost they can bring to tourism and the local economy in the county.

“We know that large scale sporting events can also inspire people to become active, and deliver associated health and wellbeing benefits.

“However, we also recognise that some residents had concerns about the event so rather than having an event this year, the county council intends to take the time to better understand those concerns and plan ahead for a possible event in 2020.

“It’s important to emphasise that we are open minded to events of this scale in West Sussex.

“We are ambitious for our residents and our local economy and that in the future when planning successful major events we will do this together with our communities.”