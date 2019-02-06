Conference delegates from The Body Shop volunteer with Aldingbourne Trust projects

The Aldingbourne Trust hosted a global conference last week, greeting delegates who came from Australia, America, the Middle East and across Europe.

Following the August opening of a three-storey conference facility at the country centre, the trust welcomed 75 conference delegates from The Body Shop International.

Aldingbourne Trust conference - Body Shop representatives working with volunteers. Pic Steve Robards SR1902618 SUS-190131-221233001

After being welcomed by staff, the delegates experienced the new building, which they found very impressive - and excited expressions were seen when they noticed the slide, which goes from the cafe down to the reception area.

Read more about how the community is supporting the centre: Long bench to raise funds for the Aldingbourne Trust

The hospitality and catering team treated the delegates to various dishes following their meetings in the Quarry Room.

Following the conference, The Body Shop team joined all the people the trust supports to spend some time volunteering with their projects.

Aldingbourne Trust conference - Body Shop representatives working with volunteers. Pic Steve Robards SR1902627 SUS-190131-221244001

Individuals headed off to Access Music, Digital Media, the Café and Earthworks and huge teams were sent to the farm to help clear the summer fields.