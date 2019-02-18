Concerns with ‘treacherous’ footpath in Selsey after accident

A ‘treacherous’ footpath in Selsey needs to be repaired according to a resident whose mother-in-law was taken to hospital after a fall.

Anne Lakeman, 81, fell on the uneven stretch outside the Old Piggery Farm Shop on Monday January 28 and daughter-in-law Andrea Lakeman-Ford said the family had been trying to get the footpath from her property to the bus stop paved since July last year — the month she moved in.

Andrea, 50, said: “I’m pleased to say she [Anne] is on the road to recovery. She lives at Home Farm Courtyard, just a bit down and over the road from the Old Piggery.

“There’s currently just a muddy, uneven footpath and as it’s right near the busy road. It’s treacherous in the dark, as has now been proven.

“There are now ten residential properties in the development where my mother in law lives, so there’s a reasonable amount of foot traffic along that path.”

Andrea said Anne is ‘trying to keep her independence’ but gave up her driving license and ‘relies on public transport’.

She said: “She would like to sign up to the Selsey Venture Bus, but she is unfortunately slightly outside the catchment area. That means she has to walk to the bus stop but the footpath is really uneven and close to the road.

“The pavement finishes about 100 yards off the road. I don’t know why the pavement stops where it does. It is half way along the stretch.

“Anne is nervous walking through there. She has had falls before which has made her more wary. It’s a bit worrying. I would not want to walk along there.”

West Sussex County Council said it was ‘concerned to hear of any accident’ and wished the lady a good recovery.

When asked if any works for the footpath had been planned, a spokesman added: “The surface finish on the footway between the farm shop and Home Farm varies, with some sections being Tarmac and others a more rural construction, of compacted stone.

“The entire length is subject to an annual inspection to assess for any safety-related problems. The latest one was on December 10, 2018, and no concerns were found.

“There are no current plans to upgrade the footway but, if anyone has safety concerns, they should please use our online reporting tool at https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement/.”