Concerns have been raised by fast-food lovers in Horsham after boards went up around KFC.

Wooden hoardings have gone up around the building in the Bishopric blocking the entrance to the restaurant.

The restaurant has been closed to the public

Signs for the company have been taken down today and builders and shop fitters have been seen working at the site.

Residents were unable to get their tea-time treat yesterday evening and have raised concerns about what is going on at the restaurant.

KFC has been approached for comment.