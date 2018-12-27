Comedian Romesh Ranganathan and Crawley MP Henry Smith help with Christmas charity

Hundreds of family meals have been delivered in the Crawley and East Grinstead areas thanks to a local foundation.

Since 2011 Greenaway Residential Estate Agents and the Greenaway Residential Foundation have been delivering to financially challenged families everything they need to cook a two course family meal.

Although the Foundation does charitable work throughout the year in the community, their big effort is focused on Christmas.

As estate agency during December is pretty quiet, Darren Greenaway decided one of the ways he could help people, was to provide Christmas dinners.

Working with local schools and council organisations, families have been nominated who they felt would benefit from such support.

In the first year Darren and the team achieved just five meals, however six years later a total 247 family meals were delivered in the Crawley and East Grinstead areas.

In 2017 the Wishing Tree was launched. Children from the nominated families pop into one of the estate agents offices and make a wish for a present.

They then look for people and business to sponsor a child’s wish.

In the first year 52 wishes fulfilled, now, in the second year, an amazing 302 wishes will be given.

Among the 95 volunteers from the local community was MP Henry Smith and comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

An additional donation of over £500 worth of food was also made to the Crawley Open House which houses homeless people throughout the year.