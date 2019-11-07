Collision involving car and pedestrian in Worthing

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision in Worthing.

Sussex Police confirmed the collision happened in Salvington Road and involved a car and a pedestrian.

A spokesman said a road closure was currently in place, from Durrington Hill to Greenlands Road. He said the incident was ongoing.

Very slow traffic has been reported following the collision. According to reports, there is congestion in Durrington Lane, Littlehampton Road and Offington Lane due to traffic diverting.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.