Church commissions lay ministers for the first time in Sussex

In what will be the first time the event has been held, 37 people from across Sussex will be commissioned at a special service in Chichester Cathedral tomorrow (Sunday, January 13).

According to the Diocese of Chichester, the individuals from its Anglican churches will form the largest group ever to be recognised for the completion of their studies - the culmination of skills-based training for Authorised Lay Ministry (ALM), which shares in the public ministry of the local church as they serve their local parishes.

Reverend Jayne Prestwood, officer for Lay Vocation and Ministry, who runs the lay ministry training programme said: “It is wonderful to mark the start of our Diocesan Year of Vocation by commissioning the first of our Authorised Lay Ministers.

“Authorised Lay Ministry is now recognised across the Church of England as a vibrant and growing expression of lay ministry.

“I am delighted that we will be expanding our ALM training programme in 2019 to provide flexible and affordable skills-based training in a variety of different ministries.”

The full list of people to be commissioned, as revealed by the Diocese of Chichester, are:

Ali Brown (St Mary’s Barcombe)

Alison Evans (St Michael and All Angels Eastbourne)

Eileen Lintill (St Mary the Virgin Petworth)

Graham Compton (St John the Baptist, Westfield)

Jenne Taylor (St John the Evangelist, Upper St Leonards)

Marisa Hayes (St Mary the Virgin Parish Church Ringmer)

Penny (Penelope) Blanch (St Margaret of Antioch, Isfield)

Phil (Philippa) Parsons (The Church of the Holy Cross, Parish of Woodingdean)

Susan Weston (Kirdford with Plaistow)

Victoria Barton (St Michael and All Angels Eastbourne)

Anna Bouch (St Luke’s, Prestonville, Brighton)

Brian Millar (Parish of Sutton with Seaford)

Caterina Brown (Aldingbourne, Barnham and Eastergate)

David Jones (Blacklands, Hastings)

Dawn Archer (St John the Baptist, Westfield

Debbie (Debra) Flint (Arundel with Tortington)

Den (Dennis) Mackey (St Michael and All Angels, Lancing)

Derek Moore (Holy Innocents, Southwater)

Elly McKay-Smith (East Hoathly / United Benefice of Chiddingly with East Hoathly)

Frances Flowerday (All Saints, Patcham)

Helen Summers (St Nicholas Arundel)

Ian Chisholm (St John’s, Meads)

Jacqueline Marshall (Broadwater Parish)

James Askew (United Benefice of Old Shoreham and Kingson Buci)

Jeremy Archer (St John the Baptist, Westfield)

John Shepherd (Heathfield Benefice)

Joslyn Arnold (Broadwater Parish)

Maggie Courtnadge (Aldingbourne, Barnham and Eastergate)

Maggie Teager (Benefice of Laughton, Ripe & Chalvington)

Maggie Williams (Parish of All Saints, Findon Valley)

Maggie Gibson (St John’s, Meads)

Margaret Kowszum (St John’s, Meads)

Olive Ridge (All Saints, Patcham)

Sandra Bentall (St Clement and All Saints Hastings)

Sue (Susan) Howes (St Mary the Virgin Parish Church Ringmer)

Susan Santos (St Elisabeth’s Eastbourne)

Timothy Worley (Arundel with Tortington) To find out more about training for ALM, go to the Diocese of Chichester website here.