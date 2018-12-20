Christmas carol concert raises thousands for Worthing charity Care For Veterans

More than 500 members of the public attended a sold-out carol concert to raise money for Worthing-based charity Care For Veterans.

Held at the Lancing College Chapel, the event was the charity’s 13th annual carol concert, and managed to raise £4,335 to support veterans in the area.

More than 500 members of the public turned up

This year’s service was led by Care For Veterans’ chaplain, the Rev Beverley Miles, and featured readings by residents, staff members and Care for Veterans’ patron Nicholas Witchell.

There were also performances from Worthing Voices with ‘Cantamus’ as well as the charity’s very own choir.

Christine Gillott, fundraising officer, said: “We would like to thank everyone who bought tickets to our Christmas Carol Concert and helped us raise this fantastic amount of money.

“Special thanks also to Lancing College, both of the fabulous choirs, the Worthing TS Vanguard Sea Cadets, and all of our other volunteers. The money raised will be very well spent on the veterans in our care.”

