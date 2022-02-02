Child injured in collision with car in Henfield
A child was rushed to hospital this morning (Wednesday February 2) following a collision with a car in Henfield.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:45 pm
Crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service were joined at the scene in Northcroft, Henfield, by the air ambulance.
An ambulance service spokesman said the collision happened at around 8.50 this morning.
He said: “The child was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital {Brighton} by road.
“The air ambulance team travelled in the ambulance to care for the patient en route to hospital.”