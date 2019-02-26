Chidham care home told it must improve

A Chichester care home has been told it must improve following a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Read more: Emsworth care home receives 'good' after inspection

The ratings from the CQC report

Pinewood Nursing Home in Cot Lane, Chidham was told after its last inspection in June last year that it was rated Good overall. The care home which had 27 people living at the service during the latest inspection has now been told it requires improvement in the categories Safe and Well Led.

The reports findings stated that peoples medicines were not always managed safely and the CQC said it had received a concern in June last year in relation to medicine management.

Read more: Ambulance service hitting targets for most severe calls but response for less serious categories ‘not good enough’

Part of the report said: "The concern raises issues including changes on Medication Administration record (MAR) being hard to follow, medicines being given regularly when they should have been given on a 'as required' basis and over ordering of medicines.

"On the day of our inspection we checked the medicines. We found six errors having already occurred in the last 12 days (January 3 to January 14 2019). These including people having not received their pain relief medicines, other medicines signed for but not given and medicines not signed for when they had been given."

Read more: Selsey school celebrates positive Ofsted inspection

The reports said the the registered manager and registered provider had 'an ethos of honesty and transparency' and stated people felt safe living in Pinewood Nursing home. The registered manager took further action during the inspection including writing to all staff to arrange further medicines training.

The report continued: "Staff had completed safeguarding training and updates were provided. Staff had a good knowledge of what constituted abuse and how to report any concerns.

"Staff understood what action they would take to protect people against harm and were confident any incidents or allegations would be fully investigated. Staff confirmed they'd have no hesitation reporting any issues to the registered manager or provider."