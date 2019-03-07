Chichester’s charity triathlon to support people living with mental health issues

Chichester University sport students have teamed up with a leisure centre to host a triathlon in support of a mental health charity.

‘Chiahtlon’ is set to challenge the community of Chichester at Westgate Leisure Centre on Sunday, March 24, and spread awareness of Mind, a charity which offers support to people living with mental health issues.

Athelete Rachel Dekker training for the triathlon

Between them, Chichester University students Callum Gibson, Charlie Smith, Ellie Chapman and Louis Fleet, study variety of sport courses but they have come together for their community engagement module to organise the unique event.

Chiahtlon is providing an opportunity for people of all abilities to participate in a non-competitive challenge to row 1,500 metres, cycle 10k on a bike and finally run 3k.

Sports development and coaching student, Callum Gibson, said: “We want to increase mass participation with sporting events and this is something that people of all ages can take part in.”

This is the first year the students have held ‘chiathlon’ and although they are in their final year, they hope it is successful enough to become an annual event for the community.

Sports development manager at Westgate Leisure Centre, Ben Polhill, said: “We are delighted to work with the University of Chichester to support this initiative to get more people active.

“It provides a great springboard for those who wish to work towards the Chichester Triathlon Series weekend which will take place this year on the July 13 and 14 at the centre.”

The event will cost £5 per person and you must be 16 years of age to take part.

For more on Mind visit www.mind.org.uk or to sign up to the event visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/news/chichester-chiathlon.