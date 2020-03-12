Chichester proposed parking plans unacceptable

Letter from: Andrew Perry, Windsor Road, Chichester

On-street parking issues in and around the proposed new parking zones have been created largely by the already imposed restricted zones closer to the centre and hospital.

There are current issues – yellow lines on junctions, corners and bends need to be established.

It is unacceptable to penalise residents in these proposed new zones. It is not our fault that adequate parking for hospital staff and businesses in and around the city centre has not been provided.

The proposal will negatively impact residents, visitors, friends, relatives, carers, builders, decorators, deliverers and other service providers etc in these proposed parking zones.

Whilst the method of charging ‘visitors’ has not been explained the principle is unacceptable in any way.

However, if controls are deemed necessary, residents should be given (at no charge) a permit (or permits) to hand to such visitors – somewhat similar to the regime at Graylingwell Park (where residents bought into the conditions), and should be applicable for the stated restricted times only.

The current additional parking zone proposals should be rejected until they are better thought out, as they currently amount to an unjustified denial of rights for those who chose to live in these outer areas.

Pushing the problem further out solves nothing (apart from increasing WSCC income).