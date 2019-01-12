Chichester pair set to travel 10,000 miles for two charities

A Chichester couple is getting ready to take on a fundraising challenge which will involve them travelling more than 10,000 miles in a small car.

In July, Frankie Jones and partner Jon Drinkwater- who are originally from the West Midlands - will be taking part in the Mongol Rally, in which they will drive in a 1L car from Prague to Mongolia.

Frankie said: “This takes roughly two months to complete so for this time we will be sleeping, eating and perhaps arguing in our small Pajero Junior.

“It’s a small 1.1 litre four wheel drive car (by small I mean toy size) which we will be living in. How will we fit us and all of our stuff? Well, we will be sleeping on top of the car and be cramming all of our belongings along with four spares of everything into the boot of the car.

“We are raising money for two amazing charities, Cool Earth and The Ickle Pickles. We aim to raise £500 for both charities in order to take part in the event.

“I really want to raise awareness for both charities and want to spread the word to people about what we are doing.

“All the Mongol Rally asks is that you donate either £1,000 to their charity or donate £500 to two charities - one including their charity, Cool Earth - before you go.”

Cool Earth is the official charity partner of the Mongol Rally. It is an organisation that works alongside local rainforest communites to halt deforestation and its impact on climate change. Find out more about Cool Earth by visiting www.coolearth.org.

Frankie said: “We both want to support this as it is all about sustainability in the earth which is what we will be experiencing ourselves on this amazing journey.”

The Ickle Pickles is a charity which purchases vital equipment for neonatal units to help treat sick and premature babies. There is a local unit to which Frankie and Jon have asked to donate the money they raise.

Frankie said: “We decided to pick Ickle Pickle for the fact that we wanted to raise money and awareness for a small local charity.

“I think the work that they do for the families is amazing and we just want people to know about what they are doing for people as most people domt know that the NHS doesn’t fund the incubators.”

To find out more, and to support Frankie and Jon, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frankie-jones8.

More information about The Ickle Pickles charity can be found at www.icklepickles.org.