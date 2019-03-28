Chichester Observer Series Takeaway 2019 competition winner named

The winner of the Chichester Observer Series Takeaway 2019 competition has been announced.

The Indian takeaway, located at 15A Royal Parade, Central Avenue, gathered the most votes after it was named one of the top ten finalists in this year’s Chichester Observer series Takeway of the Year competition.

Habib, the winner of the Best Takeaway. From left: Ansar Ali, Mehek Miah, Shamim Ahmed and Jubedur Rahman.

The team at Habib Indian Takeaway prides itself on the food it offers, which includes vast range of curries, tandoori dishes, biryanis, chef specials and more. The takeaway offers delivery and collection.

Owner Famad Uddin said: “We’re definitely happy - really pleased to win the trophy, especially as there were so many strong competitors over a large area.

“We have some good deals - get five per cent off when you order online, and 10 per cent discount on collection orders of more than £18 (cash only).”

For more information about Habib Indian Takeaway, visit www.habibtakeaway.co.uk.

Place an order on 01243 862233 or 01243 861111.

Taking home second place in the competition was Chichester’s La Fish, which can be found at 110 The Hornet. Third place went to Number One Chinese Takeaway, located at 1 Azura Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay.

Other top ten finalists included Barnham Kebab and Pizza House, Minhaz Tandoori in Bognor Regis, Ocean Fish Bar in Bognor Regis, Ruchi Indian Takeaway in Bognor Regis, Chichester’s Snack Shack, The Lunch Box in Chichester, and Bognor Regis’s Ye Olde Fish and Chip Shop.