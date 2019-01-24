Chichester Observer series Cafe of the Year winner announced

The winner of the Chichester Observer series Cafe of the Year competition has been announced and it is The Palm House at Manor which has taken home the top title.

The Palm House is the restaurant of Manor Nursery Garden Centre, which is located on Lagness Road in Runcton. It was named the winner of the competition after votes opened for the top ten finalists, and readers had their say.

Sue Yates, manager of The Palm House, said: “It was a great honour to be named the winner, but it is also nice that our customers think so much of us. Our team has a mixture of full time and part time staff - we have a head chef who does savoury food, a couple of people who do our deserts, and some students at the weekend that we rely on. Most of them have been here for about 15 years, so they really know the ropes! We’re quite a close knit community - we have our ups and downs but not many.”

When asked what sets The Palm House apart from the competition, Sue said: “We offer a good, wide range of food. Everything is prepared fresh on the premises, we make our own cakes and everything. The customers know this, and they know it’s great value for money. Also, our staff always help customers, and try to help them with whatever they want - doing specific menus on particular days, for example. We’re always open to comments and suggestions.

“We also have all local suppliers - our coffee is particularly brilliant, it’s from Edgcumbes in Ford. I always say to the team, if you wouldn’t pay for it yourself, you can’t serve it to customers! You can be sure of a good welcome and a friendly atmosphere here.”

“Thank you to all our customers for their support throughout the year.”

Luckes Cafe in Chichester took home second place, while third place went to Carlye’s Cafe in Felpham.