Chichester High School friends team up to bring Active45 to the community

A dynamic duo have brought their passion for fitness and personal training business together to build a fitness empire.

Last November, Chichester High School friends Connor Cody, 24, and Harry Parkes, 23, decided they would use their knowledge of fitness and health to open Active45, a fitness suite based at the Tim Peake Sports Centre in Chichester.

Client, Phillip Haddow

The purpose of the suite is to deliver 45-minute, high intensity group workouts to enhance clients’ workouts and follow the Active45 ethos of being leaner, faster, stronger and limber.

Between them Connor and Harry have a large variety of fitness industry qualifications and a total of 14 years’ personal and group training experience.

Connor, who recently returned from his fitness career in Australia, said: “We understand that people have children, jobs and busy lives, so we want to make sure we maximise the time people have spare to focus on their fitness and provide each client with the confidence to return, no matter their age or fitness ability.”

Classes vary from fast- pace circuits to yoga and each is open to anyone above the age of 16, from Monday through to Saturday.

Connor Cody and Harry Parkes

Harry, who has trained clients for more than six years, added: “Each class we host has a maximum of 12 people, so there is always a six client to one personal trainer ratio.

“What is most important to us at Active45 is that everyone who walks through the door feels comfortable and motivated to work hard and become the best version of themselves.”

A range of clients who have trained with either Harry or Connor over the last few years now attend the fitness suite and continue to see positive results in their training.

Since training with Harry for the last three years, client Phillip Haddow has lost an impressive four and a half stones.

Active 45 studio

Phillip said: “I cannot exaggerate how genuine and dedicated these guys are and I am so much more motivated when training with them, compared to training alone.”

For more on Active45 or to give a class a go, visit www.active45.com.