Chichester cycling provision protest in pictures

A coffin protest was staged against the lack of cycle provision in plans for new homes to the west of Chichester on Saturday.

It comes after an application (14/04301/OUT) for the development of up to 750 homes at White House Farm, the land west of Centurion Way and west of Old Broyle Road, was permitted despite a ‘continuous cycleway’ not being evident. Read more here Here are our pictures of the protest.

Cycle provision protest outside Chichester District Council offices.

Cycle provision protest outside Chichester District Council offices. Cate Matters.

Cycle provision protest outside Chichester District Council offices. Protest organiser Mark Record.

Cycle provision protest outside Chichester District Council offices.

