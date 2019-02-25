Chichester couple set to take on cycle challenge for PACSO charity

A Chichester couple is set to raise funds for charity by taking on a cycling challenge.

Loella and Derrick Harris will be joining a team of fellow fundraising champions to cycle 26.2 miles for Chichester charity PACSO.

PACSO provides help and encouragement to families in the Chichester and Arun district who have a child with special educational needs or disabilities.

The cycle ride, called ‘Pedal for PACSO’, will be challenging for everyone on the team as they all have various disabilities. The charity has been of huge support for lead riders Loella and Derrick, who are taking part in the challenge to thank PACSO for all its support, particularly in helping Russell, Loella and Derrick’s four year old son who has autism. Loella has Asperger syndrome and brittle asthma, while Derrick has a very rare form of muscular dystrophy, which means he cannot safely process lactic acid out of his muscles - which means he will cycle with a disabled adapted trike, which was adapted by The Rider’s Guild in Chichester.

Pedal for PACSO, which will see the team cycle from Brighton City Airport to Chichester’s Westgate Leisure, will take place on April 19.

The money raised will help PASCO fund a new office and play room for their support sessions.

Loella and Derrick would like to thank Chichester Nursery School’s Ruth Campbell, as well as Tommy Byrne and Isabella Guerriero and others for their support.

They are also looking for a volunteer van driver to pick up the bikes from their house, take them to Brighton City Airport, follow the group of riders carrying all repair kits, then bring the bikes from Westgate Leisure back to their house. The driver would be put on Panther Van Hire’s insurance. To offer help, contact them at www.facebook.com/pedalforpacso, where the event can be followed.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/peddleforpacso or text TPFP62 (then donation) to 70070.