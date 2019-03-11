Horsham's lost pubs

Changing face of Horsham - the town’s lost pubs

As part of the County Times’ 150th anniversary we are looking back at how the Horsham district has changed over the years.

Today we are feature some of the pubs in Horsham itself that have fallen by the wayside over the years. We concentrate first on those in more recent history but include a few from further back in the town’s history.

The Queens Head pub in Queens Street, pictured in 2016. Nine new homes are planned
The Queens Head pub in Queens Street, pictured in 2016. Nine new homes are planned
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
The Nelson pub, was in Trafalgar Road, Horsham, but is now housing
The Nelson pub, was in Trafalgar Road, Horsham, but is now housing
Horsham
Buy a Photo
The Tanners Arms, in Brighton Road, Horsham, no longer open
The Tanners Arms, in Brighton Road, Horsham, no longer open
Buy a Photo
The Horse and Groom, in East Street, Horsham, is now Brewhouse and Kitchen
The Horse and Groom, in East Street, Horsham, is now Brewhouse and Kitchen
Horsham
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3