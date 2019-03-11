Changing face of Horsham - the town’s lost pubs

Today we are feature some of the pubs in Horsham itself that have fallen by the wayside over the years. We concentrate first on those in more recent history but include a few from further back in the town’s history.
As part of the County Times’ 150th anniversary we are looking back at how the Horsham district has changed over the years.
