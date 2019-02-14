CEO of Ann Summers awards Chichester entrepreneur with a #WOW badge

Chichester entrepreneur Bambi Gardiner has been recognised by a famous British businesswoman, who has awarded Bambi a #WOW badge.

The CEO of Ann Summers, Jacqueline Gold CBE, recognised Bambi, 51, for her unique and successful business, Oaka Books.

The concept of Oaka Books is to produce specialised revision resources for dyslexic people, and its success lead Jacqueline to recognise Bambi as one of her ‘Women on Wednesday (WOW)’ winners.

Jacqueline launched WOW in 2011 to celebrate the growing number of female entrepreneurs and businesswomen. Motivated individuals enter through Jacqueline’s twitter page.

For Jacqueline to decide on a winner each week she looks for businesses that are interesting, have strong brand values and that she thinks have the potential to grow and succeed in their industry.

Bambi said: “Our aim is to make the curriculum accessible to all pupils, irrespective of their reading ability or processing speed.”

The inspiration behind the business was the lack of resources available for Bambi’s own daughter who has dyslexia.

Bambi said: “More than 10 per cent of children in our schools are dyslexic and that is just those who are diagnosed, but we still need these children to be able to understand and learn information in order to pass their exams and be the best that they can be in the classroom.”

Appointed CEO of Anne Summers at the age of 27 and featuring on the 2008 celebrity edition of The Apprentice, Jacqueline’s goal is to inspire female entrepreneurs to take that next step.

She said: “Oaka Books provides fun and stimulating packages for children who learn from engaging and visual stimulus. With a team of SEN specialists, and Bambi’s firsthand experience with a more visual learner, Oaka Books is perfectly equipped to provide interesting and educational resources to give children the help they need to rediscover their abilities and boost their self-confidence.”

Each week Jacqueline reminds her followers to enter the WOW competition so each individual is recognised for their efforts.

She added: “For me #WOW is all about inspiring and celebrating female entrepreneurs. My vision is for women in the UK to come together, celebrate their strengths, skills and fantastic businesses, and do all that they can to inspire other women to realise their potential.”

For further information on Oaka Books, the different topic packs and the visual learning revision sources that are available visit www.oakabooks.co.uk.