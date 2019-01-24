Cashier sprayed in face as gang targets Crawley off licence

A shop cashier was sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher during an attack at a Crawley off licence.

Police revealed today that the attack happened at the Handy Corner off licence in East Park, Southgate, at about 4.10pm on January 18.

Officers say that a man entered the shop and asked the cashier for change, but left when the cashier refused.

Two other men then entered and one walked to the back of the store while the other sprayed a fire extinguisher into the cashier’s face.

They made off with two low-value bottles of alcohol, heading towards the town centre.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who recognises any of the men pictured, to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 769 of 18/01.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.