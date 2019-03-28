Cash boost for Crawley community projects

More cash has been pledged to projects on Crowdfund Crawley to help with two town projects.

Crawley Borough Council has pledged £2,979 to Crawley Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) new minibus appeal and £3,873 to Seymour School’s bicycle shelter project on the crowdfunding site.

The pledge from the council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund helped Crawley Open DofE Centre successfully reach its £15,419 target.

The project also attracted pledges from West Sussex County Council, Tesco Bags of Help and Courage-Dyer Trust Crawley.

The money raised will help to fund a new minibus for Crawley’s Duke of Edinburgh Centre.

The bus is essential for the community’s young people to continue taking part and benefitting from the DofE Award.

Another sizable pledge was offered through Crowdfund Crawley to Seymour School’s bicycle shelter project.

The council has contributed £3,873; the project’s campaign to raise the remaining £3,509 continues.

Seymour Primary School hopes to install a bike shelter for the increasing number of pupils who commute to school by bicycle.

The school hopes the shelter will encourage more children to cycle, benefitting their health, learning and confidence.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “Crowdfund Crawley has been an incredibly successful initiative, helping to support a wide range of community projects across the borough achieve their goals.

“In its first year, 11 projects have successfully reached their funding targets, raising a total of £59,640 from 175 backers.”

Four more crowdfunding projects achieved their goals in February: Broadfield Arts Festival, Community Choral Events, Keep us Hiking and Discover Crawley Together raised a total of £21,347.

Discover Crawley Together is continuing to fund for its family learning events project.

For more details or to pledge visit https://www.spacehive.com/movement/crawley/projects