Car leaves road and crashes into garden wall in Lancing

The collision happened in Grinstead Lane. at 6.30am this morning (Wednesday, July 28).

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm we were called at approximately 6.30am today to reports a car had left the road near Crabtree Lane, Lancing

“One person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

One person was taken to hospital after the collision in Lancing

Sussex Police confimed officers were called to the collision

“The southbound carriageway was briefly closed to allow a recovery truck to remove the vehicle,” said a spokesman.

“The driver of the car was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

