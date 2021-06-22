Car flips over in multi-vehicle crash on A29 - Large emergency response to incident

Firefighters joined police officers and paramedics at the scene of a four-vehicle collision on Shripney Road just after 5.50pm.

Police closed the road for an air ambulance and firefighters to attend.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one car flipped on its roof but no one was trapped inside the vehicle. Two fire engines, from Bognor Regis and Chichester, have since left the scene.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee said: "The road is going to be closed in both directions between McDonald’s roundabout / Orchard Way roundabout for the foreseeable future."

Arun Police advised motorists to expect delays and 'where possible', find alternative routes.