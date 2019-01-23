Car flips on roof in crash near Wisborough Green

Dramatic photos show a smashed up car after it flipped on its roof in a crash along the A272 in the early hours of this morning (January 23).

Emergency services were called to the collision at the junction with the B2133 Newbridge near Wisborough Green at about 1.40am.

Police said when officers arrived the vehicle was on its roof and no-one was inside. A search was carried out of the area but officers said they were unable to trace the driver.

The fire service - which also attended - has issued a warning over icy roads reminding road users to ‘drive safely when the temperatures drop’.️