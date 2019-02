Very slow traffic has been reported on the B2110 in Turners Hill this morning following an accident involving a car and motorbike.

Traffic reports say the accident happened at the B2028 North Street.

A car and motorcycle were involved in the accident at Turners Hill

The B2110 Church Road is partially blocked eastbound, according to traffic reports.

