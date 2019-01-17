Capel beauty clinic clinches national business award

A Capel business has been crowned best aesthetics business in the United Kingdom.

Sarah Horwood, owner of Sure Aesthetics was awarded the National Best Aesthetics Business Award at a red carpet awards ceremony held at the HG Wells conference centre in Woking.

Having collected the award for the Best Regional Aesthetic Business in the South East earlier in the evening, Sarah was delighted to then receive the coveted national award.

Put forward for the award by an anonymous client, Sarah completed a detailed questionnaire before her clients were able to vote for her and provide their reasons for why they thought she should win.

A ‘secret shopper’ also visited the clinic to experience her exceptional service, and provide impartial hands-on feedback to the judging panel.

Sarah said “What an amazing way to end the year.

“I have built my business from scratch and put my heart and soul into the clinic, always putting my clients first.

I love seeing their transformations and how their confidence grows over time as the treatments take effect. These awards give me a huge personal sense of achievement and I would like to thank all of my clients and everyone who took the time to vote for me. This is a very special evening and one that I will always remember.”

Established in 2014 Sure Aesthetics specialise in laser, anti-ageing treatments and permanent make-up.

Competition was strong with clinics from all over the UK entering the awards and the comments from clients were also taken into consideration before a winner was announced.