Campaign launched for new bridge at South Downs parkland

A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money to build a new footbridge across a stream at a South Downs beauty spot.

Sandgate Conservation Society is hoping to raise around £3,000 to provide a crossing point over a steep banked stream between Sandgate Park woods and newly-accessible parkland north of Sandgate Park quarry in Storrington.

Society member Brian Burns said: “The new parkland that quarry company Cemex have opened up for walkers off Water Lane, Storrington, has become very popular because of its well constructed paths, benches and open space giving really interesting views across to the South Downs.

“Unfortunately at the furthest end from the Sandgate Lane entrance the path comes to a dead-end, but with the installation of a bridge to cross over a small stream it could be made to link up with Sandgate Park.”

A grant is now being sought from West Sussex County Council’s Community Initiative Fund, via a crowdfunding appeal.

Brian said that the appeal “is also used to gauge the level of support from the community, so the more pledges for donations to the project the better.

“Pledges do not need to be for large amounts; just a pound or two will show the level of community support.

“The target is to raise £2,900 and the bridge will be built by volunteers, with support and direction from the Horsham District Council’s Parks and Countryside Department.”

The crowd-funding page can be found at:https//www.spacehive.com/Sandgate-park-bridge

A volunteer workforce of Sandgate Conservation Society has supported Horsham District Council in maintaining Sandgate Park over the past 40 years.