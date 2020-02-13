Call for Roman soldiers for this year’s Horsham Passion Plays

The cast of Horsham Passion Play is looking for people in the area to act as Roman soldiers in the Good Friday performances.

Every year since 2010, Wintershall has performed the Passion of Jesus in Trafalgar Square, attracting more than 20,000 visitors each time.

Horsham Passion Play toured Horsham town centre to promote the performances and recruit soldiers

This year, the performance is to be brought to Horsham’s Carfax for the first time, where Sussex performers will present the production.

Director of Horsham Passion Play Sarah Holloway said: “More than ever our nation needs unity and hope.

“I’m honoured for the opportunity to be part of a project that has the potential to unite our community, by joining together to retell such a poignant story that embraces and delivers hope, in such a time as this.”

The entire production is a community effort with contributions from churches and other community partners, along with Horsham District Council.

Horsham Passion Play in Horsham

Rehearsals have been taking place twice weekly since the beginning of the year.

Other play casts, in Havant and Tonbridge, and the Passion Trust, have lent costumes and props for the production, while other props are being made by volunteers and partners such as Horsham Men in Sheds.

The performances are to include real horses and a donkey, and the scenes will take place around the town centre.

Big Church Day Out will provide music on the Carfax bandstand, with the plays taking place at midday and 3.15pm.

The events are free for everyone to enjoy.

The lead actor, Peter Bergin, was the understudy for James Burke-Dunsmore, who plays the part of Jesus in The Passion of Jesus at Trafalgar Square.

He said: “I am really enjoying working with such an amazing cast and crew and am looking forward to bringing the story to life in the centre of Horsham.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Justin Welby, said: “Passion Plays have been a feature of the life of our country since the Middle Ages, and for good reason: there is no greater story than that of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

To register interest in taking part as a Roman soldier, contact producer Rosemary Couchman by emailing horsham@onegoodfriday.com or calling 07566 202741.

The Good Friday performances will take place on Friday, April 10, at midday and 3.15pm in the Carfax.