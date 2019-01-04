Businesses show support for St Wilfrid’s Christmas appeal

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has extended its thanks to the local businesses which have been hosting Christmas Jumper days, Christmas Quizzes, sweepstakes or making donations to the charity instead of sending Christmas cards.

The hospice ran a St Wilfrid’s Hospice Christmas Care 24-7 appeal this festive period to raise crucial funds.

Bognor’s Woods Travel Ltd is proud to support St Wilfrid’s Hospice Christmas Care 24-7 appeal as many of their staff have a personal connection with the hospice. As part of their fundraising for December, Woods Travel held raffles on 11 of their coaches taking nearly 500 customers on Christmas tours this year. They have also donated 25p for each Christmas Card they sent to customers and suppliers, and held a fun Christmas Quiz for all staff, and friends and families.

Alison Waterfield-Jones, sales director at Woods Travel Ltd said, “We wish all staff, patients and their families a happy and peaceful Christmas and we look forward to continuing our support for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in 2019.”

Chichester’s George Ide solicitors also supported St Wilfrid’s Hospice Christmas fundraiser, raising more than £260 with its Christmas jumper day, Merry Quizmas quiz and best dance competition

Leanne McGauley, of George Ide solicitors, said: “We’re delighted to have raised enough money to pay for a nurse for a day over Christmas week!”

St Wilfrid’s hospice keeps its doors open every day of the festive season as housekeeping, chefs and nurses continue their vital work to support patients both in the hospice and in the community. It costs £600 to prepare and serve Christmas dinner in the hospice, whilst £1,300 will pay for a nurse for all of Christmas Week.

For more information go to www.stwh.co.uk/christmascare24-7 or call Alisa on 01243 775302. Individuals can make a difference with a donation online at stwh.co.uk/donate.