Worthing shop to close due to ‘economic challenges’

A charity helping the homeless is closing its two charity shops, in Worthing and Littlehampton, as it says they are no longer financially sustainable.

Turning Tides made the announcement today and said it was a difficult decision, as the shops had been trading for years.

The Turning Tides charity shop in Montague Street, Worthing, will cease trading on Saturday, March 30

A number of initiatives had been tried in a bid to keep the shops open but these had not been enough.

Sue Stevens, PR and fundraising manager, said: “Charities are not immune to the economic challenges facing retail.

“Staff and volunteers have been amazing throughout. We want to thank all those who have supported our shops. We are so grateful for the generosity the local community continues to show us.”

The last day of trading for the shops in Montague Street, Worthing, and High Street, Littlehampton, will be Saturday, March 30.

Sue gave reassurance that the closures would not have an impact on the charity’s service delivery. Specific donations to support clients and projects will continue to be accepted and appealed for on the charity’s Facebook page.

A grand clearance sale of all the quality clothing, goods, electric items and furniture will take place on Saturday, April 6, from 10am to 2pm.

This will be a massive event at Unit 15, Timberlaine Trading Estate, Decoy Road, Worthing, and entry will cost £2. Tickets are available at the shops and at Turning Tides’ office at Worthing Town Hall.

For those keen to snap up the best bargains, there are 30 early bird tickets available for £5, allowing entry at 9am. These tickets are available only from the main office at Worthing Town Hall.

All proceeds will go towards that charity’s mission, to end homelessness in the area. If you are interested in supporting the charity, email info@turning-tides.org.uk or telephone 01903 680740.

Worthing group Parents for Autism to close – but it will go out with a bang

Underage drinking discussed with students at Lancing school

Julia Donaldson visits Lancing school for World Book Day