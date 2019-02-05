Worthing’s Unleash Your Niche Club extends age range to help teenagers choosing their options

The launch of the Unleash Your Niche Club by Talent Within You for young people in Worthing has proved an amazing success.

Vicky Vaughan, who founded the community organisation, said the first workshop was ‘fantastically inspiring’, with speakers Rob Andrew and Jo Lewis, plus the opportunity to take selfies inside a McLaren supercar.

Worthing Community Chest chairman Karl Allison with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, right, presenting a cheque for �1,500 to Talent Within You at the first Unleash Your Niche workshop

During the morning, Worthing Community Chest chairman Karl Allison presented a cheque for £1,500 to help fund the club’s seven monthly workshops planned for this year.

Vicky said: “Our first workshop was an amazing success. We’ve received comments from parents regarding the significant positive change they had witnessed in their loved ones.

“We have now extended the age range to 13 to 16, as feedback is that 13 is a more useful age because learners will be thinking about choosing options then.

“We have decided to re-run workshop one again later in the year to allow members who were unable to attend to apply for McLaren and other internships, apprenticeships and work experience.”

Attitude is the theme for workshop two, which takes place in the IT suite at Heene Community Centre on Saturday, February 16, 10am to 1pm.

Vicky said: “We will be focusing on CVs and how to turn your strengths and hobbies into a rewarding job.”

Speakers will be Andy Thom, a retired police diver, and recruitment specialist Rebekah French.

Visit www.talentwithinyou.org.uk or telephone 01903 898977 for more information.

