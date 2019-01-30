Worthing pub transformed into cherished community hub

The success of The Park View pub has been celebrated with a visit from Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley.

Following major refurbishment at The Lamb, as it was previously named, the pub has become a cherished community hub, enjoyed by a real mix of customers.

Licensee Steve Pease, Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley and Star Pubs & Bars area manager Sarah Bramley. Picture: Simon Dack

Licensee Steve Pease said: “The support from the community has been fantastic.

“There was clearly a need for a quality local in the area and we’ve got residents using the pub who had never crossed the threshold before the investment.

“There’s a real mix of customers now – families, retirees, ladies on a night out, those wanting to watch sports or play pool – and the pub’s new direction seems to appeal to them all.

“The garden has been a hit, we regularly had over 100 people enjoying it in the summer.”

The Park View has become a hub for the community following a major refurbishment at The Lamb, as the pub was previously named. Picture: Simon Dack

The £240,000 refurbishment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars broke ground last March and the family-friendly pub reopened on May 4.

Mr Bottomley was pleased to see who much the Salvington Road pub was being enjoyed on his recent visit.

He said: “Good pubs play an important social role as gathering places for the communities they serve. I have previously pledged my support for the Long Live the Local Campaign to help pubs in Worthing West keep their doors open and continue to support the campaign to keep our local pubs thriving.

“Brewing and pubs in Worthing West supports 1,013 jobs and contribute £23million to the local economy, with many further unquantifiable values and benefits to our communities.

“It was a pleasure to visit The Park View and see a local pub that has received a substantial investment and been given a new lease of life as a result.”

The pub was given a completely new look and a warm, welcoming feel. The garden was revamped, too, with new planting, as well as adding furniture and an awning plus heating to enable year-round use.

Steve has introduced good food and all-day coffee, made cask ale, accredited by Cask Marque, into a feature and installed screens to upgrade the popular, separate sports bar.

Sarah Bramley, Star Pubs & Bars area manager: “We’re delighted that The Park View has been so well received. We’re investing in pubs like The Park View throughout the south east to ensure they meet people’s expectations and changing needs and provide the great food and drink they want.”

