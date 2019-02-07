Worthing illustrator shortlisted for Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2019

Worthing illustrator John Bond has been nominated for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2019.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the world of books, the awards have several categories and one overall winner.

Illustrator John Bond lives and works in Worthing

Finalists were announced today, Thursday, February 7, and include John Bond, whose book Mini Rabbit Not Lost is selected in the illustrated books category.

John said: “I’m so chuffed to know that Mini Rabbit has been recognised and appreciated in the big wide world of publishing.

“It’s an absolute honour to be shortlisted for this prize. Seeing Mini Rabbit Not Lost out there on shelves and in the hands of children is a dream come true.”

His deliciously funny picture book is the first venture into publishing for the artist, who has produced work for projects including animations, commercials, games, apps, websites, books, printed art, murals and exhibitions.

Mini Rabbit Not Lost is shortlisted in the illustrated books category

Tom Flint, bookshop manager at Waterstones Worthing, said; “John Bond has made Worthing so proud with this thrilling tale of adventure that follows one hungry rabbit on the quirkiest of quests.

“Gorgeous illustrations captivate the reader, delighting kids and adults alike.”

The winners will be announced at an evening reception at Waterstones Piccadilly on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Six books will compete in each category and the three category winners will be vying for the overall title of Waterstones Children’s Book of the Year 2019.

The Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, in its 15th year, rewards and champions new and emerging talent in children’s books.

Last year’s winner, The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas shot to the top of the bestseller charts following the award announcement and saw an increase in sales of over 900 per cent across the Waterstones estate.

