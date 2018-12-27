Worthing charity helping the homeless could be made homeless itself

A Worthing charity which helps the homeless is in urgent need of help to prevent it being made homeless itself.

Re-Loved is desperate to find a new home after learning the lease on its warehouse and workshop in East Worthing will not be renewed, as volunteers thought.

Re-Loved has delivered to 385 hoimes this year

Sharon Fitzgerald, operations and business development director, said: “Re-Loved helps families in crisis with free furniture and household goods. We also take in volunteers who struggle to find work elsewhere.

“As a charity who help the local homeless, we are also about to be made homeless ourselves. The lease for our warehouse in East Worthing, which stores our stock and is also our little workshop to train people in upcycling skills, is, at very late notice now not going to be renewed.

“We are in urgent need to find somewhere to be able to continue the valuable work we are doing bringing the community together. We are in desperate need of an affordable local warehouse between 1,500 sq ft and 2,500 sq ft to continue our work.”

This year, Re-Loved has:

• Collected from 482 homes, keeping usable items out of landfill

• Delivered to 385 homes, including victims of the fire that destroyed ten flats and five shops opposite the Thomas A’Becket pub, ex-homeless people, those moving from a women’s refuge, mental health sufferers, those with learning disabilities, the vulnerably housed or those simply on a very reduced income

• Painted more than 185 items that were otherwise destined for landfill and subsequently found them new homes via the charity shop in Ferring Street, Ferring

• Trained the upcycling team of volunteers, who are ex-homeless, recovering addicts, or have mental health issues or learning disabilities, in new skills

Read more about the charity at www.re-loved.org and contact Sharon Fitzgerald on 07955 731910 if you can help.

A Street Cat Named Bob author James Bowen records charity Christmas single with Shoreham musician

No Christmas presents for Littlehampton family as they bring back the true spirit of Christmas through Elf on a Shelf

West Sussex drop-off points revealed as Walkers launches first UK recycling scheme for crisp packets