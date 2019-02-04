World Cancer Day at Morrisons Littlehampton raises £1,000 for CLIC Sargent

Customers at Morrisons Littlehampton helped the store raise £1,000 for CLIC Sargent to mark World Cancer Day.

The store has now raised £15,000 for the children’s cancer charity in just over two years.

Becca Huggett singing in Morrisons Littlehampton to mark World Cancer Day. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190052-1

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said it was an ‘amazing’ day on Saturday, with live music from singer Becca Huggett, a raffle, tombola, sweet cones and cakes.

Becca said she had a few technical problems on the day but she hoped she had helped to raise more money for CLIC Sargent.

Alison was pleased the prize of a trolley of shopping went to regular customers.

She added: “They said anything they don’t want, they’re donating to the foodbank.”

The team helping to raise money in Morrisons Littlehampton 'for World Cancer Day. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190052-2

In January 2017, Morrisons colleagues voted for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families, to be their charity partner for three years.

Littlehampton Sea Cadets win award for endeavour

Rustington charity shop re-opens with half-price sale

Pointless co-host Alexander Armstrong backs Mega March Hospice Quiz campaign

Angmering students say Rotary Young Leadership Awards programme changed their outlook