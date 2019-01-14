Steamer Trading Cookshop in Chichester saved in adminstration sale

The Chichester branch of the Steamer Trading Cookshop has been saved after the company went into administration last week.

The South Street store was one of 27 shops bought in a pre-pack administration deal by rival ProCook, including stores in Eastbourne, Horsham and Lewes.

Steamer Trading stores in Heathfield and Battle are among the ten ‘underperforming’ shops set to close down. The company started up in Alfriston in East Sussex in 1985.

Administrators KMPG, appointed on January 9, confirmed a 38th store – trading under the Divertimenti brand in Knightsbridge – had been acquired by Divertimenti Limited, saving a total of 332 jobs.

Nick Holloway, director at KPMG UK, who led the sale, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to rescue such a long established business including a high proportion of stores and preserve a large number of jobs, especially given the current economic pressures faced by retailers across the UK.

“The trade sale compliments the existing ProCook business and further increases their high street presence.”