Staff at Equiniti in Worthing support several charities in the run-up to Christmas

Staff at Equiniti in Worthing have had a busy time helping others in the run-up to Christmas.

More than £1,000 was raised in one day, with staff being urged to dress in quirky Christmas outfits and make a donation for Chestnut Tree House and St Barnabas House hospices.

Decorating Christmas trees for St Barnabas Houses Light up a Life service

Louise Kirkwood, head of events at Equiniti, said: “The festivities of Christmas well and truly started in the office, with a range of fun Christmas outfits and colleagues taking part in the St Barnabas Christmas raffle.

“The atmosphere was wonderfully festive and cheerful, and a fantastic way to start the Christmas holidays. We all enjoyed the fundraising activities and are very pleased the total reached over £1,000.”

Further support for St Barnabas House was given when six staff members volunteered to decorate three Christmas trees for the hospice’s Light Up a Life service.

Sophie Henderson, events officer at St Barnabas House, said: “We really appreciate all the support Equiniti provided on the day of the service. The motivation and joy each staff member brought along was greatly appreciated.”

More than £300 was raised for Brain Tumour Research by selling Christmas cards at Chichester Christmas Market.

Heather Leggett, assurance analyst, has been fundraising for the charity ever since her husband Jon died from cancer in 2017 and has so far donated more than £5,000.

She said: “Adding more than £300 to the pot after selling countless Christmas cards was a fantastic feeling. It was a great opportunity to raise money for an extremely worthy cause and kick off the festive period.”

As well as supporting research, the charity campaigns for brain tumour patients.

Tim Green, Brain Tumour Research’s senior community fundraising manager for the south east, said: “We are all so grateful here, at Brain Tumour Research, for the fantastic effort and support the Equiniti staff gave on the day. The enthusiasm each staff member bought along was contagious and helped boost the overall total raised.”

Staff also supported the Ferring Country Centre Christmas market, helping to decorate a grotto for Santa and raising £244 through a dress-down day at the office.

Caroline Bourne, client services manager, said: “It was a privilege to support Ferring Country Centre with this project. It was a very festive and fun-filled two days spent supporting the organisation and it is fantastic to know the money we raised is for a very worthy cause.”

The centre offers a work training environment for people with learning disabilities.

Samantha Kirk, administration and communications manager, said: “We were so grateful to have Equiniti volunteers support us with the sensory trail in summer and so it was brilliant to have them support us again for our Christmas Market event. The joy and enthusiasm they bought on both days was wonderful and we are so grateful for the donation.”

Littlehampton weapons engineer awarded medal for services in Libya



Niece of British dazzle camouflage artist Norman Wilkinson celebrates her 100th birthday in Worthing



Record number of Christmas hampers delivered to homeless dog owners in Sussex