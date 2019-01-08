'Significant step forward' as Homes England submits plans for Northern Arc in Burgess Hill

Homes England has submitted an outline planning application for the Northern Arc – up to 3,500 new homes on land north of Burgess Hill.

Today (January 8), Mid Sussex District Council has validated the planning application which means Homes England, the Government’s national housing agency, may get the go ahead this summer, so that the homes can start being built next year.

The Green Character Area sketch. Picture: Homes England

The district council said the planning application was a 'significant step forward in the delivery of the programme'.

A spokesman for Homes England said: "The plans for the 481 acre site were displayed at public exhibitions in October 2018.

"The Northern Arc will deliver approximately 3,500 new homes – 30 per cent of which will be affordable.

"The new homes will be built alongside new community facilities, three new schools, health provision, employment opportunities as well as vehicle, pedestrian and cycle connections."

Ken Glendinning, from Homes England, added: “This flagship scheme will provide existing and new residents with access to a mix of affordable and market priced homes to buy and rent alongside new community, education, leisure, health and employment facilities.

“We developed our plans following discussions with the local community as well as working closely with Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council to ensure that the supporting infrastructure will be delivered at the right time.”

The application can be accessed via the district council's planning register by using reference number DM/18/5114.

More information on the plans and updated FAQs are available at www.burgesshill.net

