Rustington home invites older people to Community Christmas event on Christmas Day

Older people who are alone at Christmas are invited to join residents at Darlington Court in Rustington on Christmas Day.

Staff are busy with preparations for the festive season and have been honing their baking skills ahead of the Community Christmas event.

Residents and team members at Darlington Court baking biscuits ahead of the Community Christmas event

Nikki Burke, manager, said: “Christmas is a very special time of the year but it can also be a very difficult period for older people, as 300,000 of them admit that they sometimes go a month without having a conversation with a friend or a relative.

“So many older people within the community feel lonely over the Christmas period, so our invitation to our Community Christmas event is a great way to tackle isolation and spread some festive cheer – and maybe develop some new friendships, too.”

Care UK, which runs the home, said Age UK had recently released statistics which showed half a million older people in the UK would feel lonely over the festive period.

As a result, the team at Darlington Court, in The Leas, wanted to make a difference and have planned a special Christmas lunch for older people in the community.

Telephone 01903 863580, or email Caroline Thomas, customer relations manager, at caroline.thomas@careuk.com for more information.

