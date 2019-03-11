Rolls-Royce Motor Cars backs county council parking management plan for Chichester

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has strongly endorsed the West Sussex County Council’s Parking Management Plan for roads around the company’s base at Goodwood.

The company has consistently and publicly voiced concern at the lack of local parking and speed controls, and last month called upon the local authorities for urgent action.

The West Sussex County Council Parking Management Plan proposes double yellow lines in key locations and permit parking controls. A new cycle path is proposed and is included in the overall plans.

READ MORE: Controlled parking zones across all of Chichester proposed by county council

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, said: “We are delighted that West Sussex County Council has announced consultation for a Parking Management Plan that will have positive impact on our community and we wholly endorse this initiative.

“However, this does not answer the dangerous issue of speeding on local roads and we again call on our local authorities – Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council – to urgently manage the issue of speeding.”

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars works hard to be a good neighbour and liaises closely with employees, suppliers, the Westhampnett Parish Council, local authorities and the community.

The company has built a new, multi-million pound, 500‑space car park to minimise the number of employee vehicles parked on local roads, including a dedicated 40-space car park for the local school to ensure child safety.