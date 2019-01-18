Public exhibition announced over plans for key part of Teville Gate site

A public consultation over plans for a large part of the Teville Gate site will be held later this month.

Mosaique hope to submit development plans for the land soon – but the long-awaited application was not expected to include Teville Gate House, as the office block is not in its ownership.

'Not included': Mosaique was unable to put forward plans for the office block at its public consultation for the bulk of the site

Now, a public notice in this week’s Herald has revealed the vacant block could eventually be developed after all.

Worthing Town Hall will host a public exhibition on Wednesday, January 30, between 4.30pm and 8pm.

The notice read: “You are invited to a public exhibition at Worthing Town Hall (Gordon Room)...to view proposals for the following:

“Redevelopment of site to provide approximately 9,000sqm of B1a office space with associated car and cycle parking at Teville Gate House.”

Architects ECE Planning is provided as the contact for the event.

Mosaique and ECE have been contacted for comment.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council cabinet member for regeneration said: “After years of uncertainty I am delighted to see plans come forward to regenerate this important site in Worthing. The proposed investment in the town and potential for new jobs could be a real boon for the borough.

“Combined with the proposal to revamp the public realm in Station Approach, the ambition to transform the gateway to the town and ensure a more natural, attractive link to the centre and seafront is extremely clear. All of that work will help to secure and support the town centre by bringing more jobs and footfall into the heart of Worthing.

“We have worked hard to make the conditions right for development in that whole area, taking a bold approach to the neighbouring Teville Gate site. We continue to work with the private owner of that land and hope to see detailed proposals soon.”

According to Land Registry documents, the last registered sale of Teville Gate House was to Spirit 140 Limited, at a price of £6,305,836.

Spirit is a company registered to Anthony Hanson, according to Companies House.

Hanson was the previous owner of the site now owned by Mosaique, which purchased it in 2015.