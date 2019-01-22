Popular Horsham town centre restaurant closes

After many years of serving Horsham diners a long-standing town centre restaurant has closed.

Mr Li’s Chinese restaurant has shut its doors to the public following the announcement the owners of the business have retired.

The Horsham town centre restaurant

A message on the window of the popular Eastern eatery thanked customers for their loyalty and support over the years.

The notice, in the Springfield Road premises, said: “We’re retiring. Thank you all for the many years of support and custom.

“Wishing you all the best for the New Year from all of us at Mr Li’s.”

This comes after Domino’s Pizza was given permission to relocate to a new premises in Springfield Road in July last year.

The takeaway company applied to Horsham District Council to move from number 41 to number 45, Mr Li’s Chinese Restaurant.

