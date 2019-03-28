Pop-up cereal café The Cereal Monster set to open in Shoreham

More than 120 cereals from all over the world will be on offer at The Cereal Monster Cafe in Shoreham, a new pop-up shop offering people of all ages the opportunity to enjoy a bowl full of culture and nostalgia.

The new pop-up cereal café at Auntie Sarah’s, in High Street, opens on Sunday and as it is Mother’s Day, every mum can have a free Coco Pops hot chocolate.

Cereals from all over the world, exotic and sugary flavours, milkshakes and toppings are all on offer

Rachelle Santer, from The Cereal Monster Cafe, said: “It’s a sweet cereal experience for all to enjoy. Cereal, pop tarts, ice cream, sprinkles and sweets are just some of the items you will find creating a magical sugary mountain.

“The Cereal Monster is a brightly-coloured and creative cereal café pop-up with attitude launching from an iconic Shoreham High Street café.

“Not sure about what exactly a cereal café is, don’t worry you won’t be the only one. For team Cereal Monster, it’s serving bowls of exciting imported cereal, sweet pop-tart ice cream sandwiches, the iconic Dutch breakfast time treat of sprinkles on toast and so much more.

Bethany Joy Davies and Rebecca Davies at Auntie Sarah's in High Street, Shoreham

“However, as well as creating these exceedingly yummy sweet treats, when the Cereal Monster takes over, it will be filled to the brim of items to keep our guests, both young and young at heart, entertained.

“There will be breakfast bar mini arcade machines, doodle tablecloths complete with crayons at every table and skateboard-inspired cushions to relax on.

“The Cereal Monster is very much about the idea of creating an exceptionally fun experience when you visit.”

The Cereal Monster pop-up will be running on Sundays from 9am to 6pm and Wednesdays from 3pm to 6pm, with more opening times added for the summer.

For £3.50,you can choose up to three scoops of any cereal, choose your milk and choose a topping.